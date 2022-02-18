New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected Back with Team by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell reports the New Orleans Saints are not intending to trade wide receiver Michael Thomas this offseason and he is expected to remain with the organization for the 2022 campaign.

Following a 2019 season in which he led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, Thomas has been limited the past two years with an ankle injury. The 28-year-old missed nine games in 2020 before sitting out the entire 2021 campaign after undergoing surgery last offseason.

Thomas’ stint with the Saints has been far from drama-free. The organization reportedly wanted him to undergo surgery much sooner, while the receiver’s preference was to ultimately avoid any surgical procedure in favor of rest and rehabilitation. The team also suspended the former Ohio State Buckeye one game during the 2020 season after getting into a physical altercation with a teammate in practice.

Terrell notes that new head coach Dennis Allen has been supportive of Thomas and the expectation is for the player and organization to salvage the existing relationship.

