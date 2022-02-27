New York Giants “Likely to Decline” Daniel Jones' Fifth-Year Option by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 season could be make-or-break for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports, the Giants are unlikely to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option.

Raanan stated, “It seems likely they will pass since he’s yet to show any real consistency in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback, and it would mean guaranteeing him $20-plus million for 2023. It seems inevitable they let Jones play it out this year, and if he has a great season, that will present a good problem.”

The sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is entering his fourth season with Big Blue and has largely failed to live up to expectations. Throughout his tenure, Jones has gone 12-25 as a starter, tossing 45 touchdowns while turning the ball over a combined 49 times (29 INT, 20 lost fumbles).

New York has not made the postseason since 2016.

