New York Knicks PG Derrick Rose Could Return as Soon as Friday

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose participated in his second straight contact practice and could return for Friday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Derrick Rose had second straight contact practice and team will see how he responds tomorrow before giving him green light vs. Miami, Thibodeau says. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 24, 2022

Rose has been sidelined since December 18th after undergoing surgery on his right ankle. Prior to his injury, the 33-year-old was posting per-game averages of 12.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Rose’s return comes at an opportune time following the club’s decision to shut down current starting point guard Kemba Walker for the rest of the season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has struggled to receive consistent production at the position and while Alec Burks is expected to man the starting job in Walker’s absence, Rose (a Thibodeau favorite) will likely have a significant role as New York tries to find its way into the play-in tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has New York’s playoff odds at +1600