New York Knicks PG Derrick Rose Undergoes Minor Procedure on Ankle; No Timeline for Return

It appears Derrick Rose’s return to the New York Knicks lineup will have to wait a little longer.

According to the team’s PR Official Twitter, Rose underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and there is no timetable for his return.

Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 25, 2022

This will be the 33-year-old’s second operation on the ankle this season, after previously undergoing surgery in December. Rose last appeared in a game on December 16.

It’s a surprising turn of events after the former league MVP was able to participate in back-to-back contact practices. Rose is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 26 games for the Knicks this season.

His absence opens up even more minutes for Alec Burks following the club’s decision to shut down former starting point guard Kemba Walker for the remainder of the season on Wednesday. Burks has appeared in 58 games this year for New York, posting per-game averages of 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Second-year guard Immanuel Quickley should also be in line for increased minutes until Rose is cleared to return.

