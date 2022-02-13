Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday.

Adam Zagoria tweeted that both players are expected to play against the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets will have yet another new look Monday with the debuts of Seth Curry and André Drummond https://t.co/VcmjEVFmyY — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 13, 2022

Curry slots into the starting small forward role, relegating Cameron Thomas and Bruce Brown to reserve roles after both players started for the Nets over their recent stretch.

Nic Claxton remains the Nets starter at center, meaning Drummond will continue to play second-fiddle on his new team. The veteran big man has appeared in 49 games this season, starting 12 and averaging just over 18 minutes per game.

The Nets have to pump the breaks on an 11-game losing streak, but they’ll have their hands full with a suddenly-hot Kings team that has won three of their past four.

