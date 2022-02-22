NFL Backtracks on Scouting Combine Bubble After Draft Prospects Boycott Threat by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL will not require draft prospects to remain in a bubble during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Combine has been “unbubbled” for players in attendance, per a memo sent out tonight. pic.twitter.com/916Up4E8LB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2022

After over 150 prospects threatened to boycott the combine, the NFL has backed down from its original bubble protocol. The agents of the players said that their clients would boycott testing, on-field workouts, and interviews in Indianapolis due to the bubble restrictions at the event.

Originally, a memo sent to players indicated that fundamental changes would be made to improve the player experience, including fewer days on-site, a reduced testing schedule, a new communication platform, scheduled medical examination, customized meal options/timing, single room accommodations, and a secure environment to reduce potential COVID exposure.

The new memo says that players will be required to wear masks during air travel and medical exams, but can be removed at other times while on site. The league now “recommends” but does not require players to remain within the secure combine areas. Players are also allowed to leave the area during free time in their schedules. Medical personnel brought by players will still need to be approved by the league.

The NFL Combine takes place from March 1-7.

