NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Minnesota Quarterback Kirk Cousins: “I Believe He'll Be Back With the Vikings”

Speaking today on The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport addressed the trade rumors surrounding Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and said he believes he will remain with the team for the 2022 season.

"I don't think there's any truth to the Panthers rumors & I believe he'll be back with the Vikings" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/d1QoKJNbox — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022

Cousins, who is entering the final year of a contract that has him scheduled to earn $35 million this season, has seen his name floated around NFL trade circles. Coming off a season in which three quarterbacks–Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker–made starts, the Carolina Panthers are the most recent team connected to the 33-year-old.

Nevertheless, Rapoport has shot down the Panthers rumors and does not foresee a scenario in which Cousins is ultimately shipped out of Minnesota.

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a solid season for the Vikes, tossing 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. However, Minnesota finished with a disappointing 8-9 record and missed the postseason for the third time in Cousins’ four-year tenure with the club.

