NFL Super Bowl LVI Injury Report: Rams Trending in a Positive Direction Ahead of Big Game by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It all comes down to this. For some players, this will be their only shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, which means doing everything they can to be on the field for Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams have injuries to several key players, while the Cincinnati Bengals are relatively healthy heading into Sunday. It’s worth noting that players’ official designations for the big game will be made when injury reports are finalized Friday afternoon.

We’re running through some notable injuries heading into Super Bowl LVI.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Cincinnati Bengals

C.J. Uzomah (MCL)

Jackson Carman (back)

Bengals’ tight end C.J. Uzomah took steps towards returning to action against the Rams, as he suited up as a limited participant for Thursday’s practice after he sat out Wednesday’s walk-through. That’s a good sign for Cincy’s fourth-most targeted pass catcher after he injured his knee against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

A back injury has hampered Jackson Carman’s preparation for the Super Bowl, but he was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s warm-up. That puts him on track to start at right guard against the Rams on Sunday. Joe Burrow will need all the help he can get to limit the Rams vaunted pass rush.

Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers (shoulder)

Tyler Higbee (knee)

Joe Notenboom (chest)

Van Jefferson (knee)

Injuries continue to impact the Rams as they get ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals. Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth, and Taylor Rapp have been full participants all week and there’s no indication that they will miss the Super Bowl.

Three other Rams players are making headway in their rehabilitation. Receiver Van Jefferson and running back Cam Akers went from being limited to full participants in practice, a good sign their playing status isn’t in jeopardy. Joe Noteboom was also upgraded to limited in practice after sitting out Wednesday. The only question mark is Tyler Higbee, who remains out for the Rams. Higbee had to be helped off the field after he injured his knee in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s increasingly unlikely that the sixth-year tight end will suit up on Sunday, but stay tuned for designations later on Friday.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.