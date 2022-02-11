NFL Super Bowl LVI Line Movement Report: Rams Drawing Action Ahead of Kick-Off by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Officially the Cincinnati Bengals are listed as the home team for Super Bowl LVI, but it will be anything but a warm reception for the AFC representatives. The raucous crowd at SoFi Stadium (home field of the Los Angeles Rams) will have a pro-visitors approach on Sunday, which could impact the direction this line is heading. The betting market has taken a firm stance on a side and total as we approach the weekend and could continue to move ahead of kick-off.

We’re running through line movement for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Rams -3.5 to -4

Total 50.5 to 48.5

Early betting action has taken the Rams point spread on the brink of another key move. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Rams as -3.5 favorites, with the line moving to -4 on the strength of dollars wagered and the number of bets. That line could move even further before things get started on Sunday, as the price to back LA is up to -112. Several other shops are hanging -4.5s, which could be a sign of things to come. Similarly, the Rams moneyline price has moved off the opening price, going from -170 to -198. Further validation that the pros and public like the LA’s chances at SoFi Stadium.

There’s been more pronounced movement on the total, with the number dropping two full points off the opening line, falling to 48.5. Both teams have relied on strong defensive play to get to the big game. Other than a bad second half against the Tampa Bay Bucs, the Rams have been terrorizing their opponents, winning battles at the line of scrimmage to limit passing yards. The Bengals have been more susceptible to the run but nearly as impressive at limiting the passing game, holding opponents to 259 passing yards or fewer in four of their past five. If action holds up this total could dive even further.

