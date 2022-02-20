No Timetable for Deshaun Watson's Legal Drama by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, there is no definitive timetable regarding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s legal matters.

Watson, who missed the entire 2021 season, is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, as well as “ten active criminal complaints” concerning his interactions with massage therapists.

While several teams have shown interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler, Wilson notes a “holding pattern” remains on any potential deal being finalized.

Watson has vowed to never play for the Texans again, which appears to be the organization’s direction. The club will reportedly look to trade the 26-year-old ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft and prefer to have the situation resolved before the start of free agency. Free agency begins on March 16.

Watson will earn a base salary of $35 million in 2022.

