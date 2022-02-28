Northeast Conference Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Can Peter Kiss & Bryant Be Stopped? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you posed this question just over two weeks ago, my answer would have been Wagner. The Seahawks were 11-0 with a win over Bryant and well on their way to achieving homecourt advantage throughout the NEC Tournament. But three losses in their last five games including the regular-season finale to Bryant handed the top seed to the Bulldogs. Moreover, the loss of stellar forward Elijah Ford to a season-ending knee injury was a brutal blow and they haven’t looked the same down the stretch without him. Add in that Bryant is a dominant 11-1 at home and they are certainly worth a wager here, especially at plus-money.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.