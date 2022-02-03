Nuggets Nikola Jokic Out Wednesday Against Jazz by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mike Singer of the Denver Post Reports Nikola Jokic will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Nikola Jokic is out for tonight’s game vs. Utah, I’m told. — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 3, 2022

The reigning MVP is dealing with a lingering toe injury, last playing in the Nuggets 130-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 1, scoring 21 points in 30 minutes of action, also recording 16 rebounds and eight assists. A dominant playmaker for the Nuggets, Jokic is averaging 33 minutes, 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists per game, playing in 45 games this year, leading the team with a 31% usage rate.

With DeMarcus Cousins also sitting out of Wednesday’s matchup, expect an uptick in production for JaMychal Green in place of Jokic. Green, who is priced at $3,500 on FanDuel, is averaging 15 minutes, six points, four rebounds and one assist per game, appearing in 38 games this year.

In a matchup Wednesday, the Nuggets are a 6.5-point road underdog against the Jazz on FanDuel Sportsbook with a 217-point total.