Odell Beckham Jr. Questionable to Return to Super Bowl LVI by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The questionable tag attached to Odell Beckham Jr.’s return in Super Bowl LVI may be a little optimistic. OBJ suffered a dreaded non-contact knee injury while trying to haul in a pass in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Los Angeles Rams receiver needed to be helped off the field and is questionable to return.

Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyEYeavY7M — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 14, 2022

Beckham Jr. hauled in two of three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before leaving. His touchdown grab opened the scoring for the Rams, and his lone drop was the play he went down with the knee injury.

OBJ’s departure could impact the Rams game plan, as the Bengals can shift their focus onto limiting Cooper Kupp. Matthew Stafford will have to spread the ball around to offset OBJ’s departure. Van Jefferson could see more targets his way in the second half to offset his loss.

The Rams took a 13-10 lead into halftime, but the Bengals get the ball to start the second half. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.