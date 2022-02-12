Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Betting Guide: Michigan Gets Big Opportunity At Home by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Unranked Michigan will look to get back in the top-25 mix with a legitimate opportunity against #16 Ohio State in Saturday’s Big Ten action. We’ll be taking a deep dive into the odds and see where we can find value in what will be a must-watch game.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Ohio State +125 | Michigan -150

Spread: Ohio State +2.5 (-106) | Michigan -2.5 (-114)

Total: 141 Over -110 | Under -110

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s been a season of inconsistency for the Wolverines as they have gone from sixth-ranked in the preseason AP Poll to four losses in five games at the start of Big Ten play. Now, Michigan comes off a whipping of #3 Purdue and will look to keep the ball rolling with #16 Ohio State coming to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have been a different team at home this season and have come out on top in five straight at the Crisler Center with an 8-2 mark in Ann Arbor. Especially in a game against such a big rival, the crowd will play a major factor in this matchup.

It also has proven profitable to fade Ohio State in big road spots this year as the Buckeyes are 0-4 in true road games against top 40 KenPom teams this season. If you are unable to translate your game plan into road wins against talented teams, winning at Michigan isn’t going to be an easy task by any means. Ohio State is talented, but a loss on the road to Rutgers over the past week put into question their ability to play their best away from Columbus. Back the home Wolverines in what should be a packed Crisler Center on Saturday night.

The Pick: Michigan -2.5 (-114)

