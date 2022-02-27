Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Murray State at Minus-Money in Top-Heavy OVC by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Laying juice on a conference tournament winner isn’t ideal, but you just can’t fade a team that goes undefeated in conference play. Murray State is firmly in the NCAA Tournament field and a loss at any point in the OVC Tournament shouldn’t jeopardize their at-large hopes, but seeding remains an important motivator for the Racers. Not only did they go a perfect 18-0 in the conference this season, but they won by double-digits in all but five games. Murray State is a cut above in all facets and fading them will more than likely be a losing endeavor.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.