Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi to be Sidelined Next Four Weeks

According to the Edmonton Oilers Official Twitter, forward Jesse Puljujarvi will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Coach Woodcroft notes that Jesse Puljujarvi's lower-body injury will keep him out for about four weeks. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 18, 2022

Puljujarvi suffered the ailment Thursday in Edmonton’s 7-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Before leaving the contest, the 23-year-old had netted his 12th goal of the campaign while playing on a line with superstar Connor McDavid.

Puljujarvi is in his fifth year with the Oilers, having recorded 28 points in 46 games this season.

It is a tough loss for an Edmonton team playing some of its best hockey under new head coach Jay Woodcroft. Woodcroft’s squad has won four straight games and is unbeaten under his tenure since he replaced former head coach Dave Tippett behind the bench.

The Oilers, who sit third in the Pacific Division, will be in action Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

