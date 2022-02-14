Oklahoma City Thunder's Lu Dort OUT Monday vs. Knicks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort is out for Monday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a strained shoulder.

Dort suffered the injury during Saturday’s 106-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which he led the Thunder with 31 points.

The 22-year-old has been playing his best basketball of the season in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who remains out with a right ankle sprain. Over his past seven games, Dort has scored 20 or more points three times.

For the season, the Montreal, Quebec native is posting averages of 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest.

Teammate Josh Giddey is set up for a big night in Dort’s absence. The last time Dort was forced out of action, Giddey recorded a line of 24 points, four rebounds, and eight assists – 36.8 FanDuel Points. He represents a solid play in Monday DFS contests at his current FanDuel price of $7,200.

Forward Darius Bazley ($6,600 on FanDuel) also receives a nice boost. Bazley is coming off a massive 49.1 FanDuel point performance against the Chicago Bulls and is in line for even more usage this evening.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Thunder listed as +10 underdogs on the spread and +380 on the Moneyline.