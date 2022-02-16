Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony Will Play Wednesday vs. Hawks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Orlando Magic beat writer Khobi Price, guard Cole Anthony is available for Wednesday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Cole Anthony is good to go vs. the Hawks. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 16, 2022

Anthony was initially listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain but will be in the starting lineup for Orlando’s final game before the All-Star break.

The 21-year-old will be in Cleveland this weekend as he’s scheduled to participate in this year’s Slam Dunk Competition.

Anthony has been a bright spot on a Magic team that currently owns the league’s second-worst record at 13-46. The former North Carolina Tar Heel is posting per-game averages of 17.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.8 rebounds for the season.

Matched up with a Hawks defense that’s allowing 111.8 PPG (22nd in the Association), Anthony is in a prime position to head into the break on a high note. At just $6,300 on FanDuel, he represents a strong play in Wednesday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Magic listed as five-point home underdogs and +184 on the Moneyline.