Pacers' Isaiah Jackson Won't Play Sunday

According to Indiana Pacers reporter Pat Boylan, center Isaiah Jackson will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain.

Isaiah Jackson is partaking in non-running portions of practice. He won’t play Sunday, but beyond that Carlisle isn’t sure. The injury was listed as “moderate.” Hopefully less than a couple weeks.



“He’s doing well.” — Pat Boylan (@PatBoylanPacers) February 5, 2022

Jackson suffered the injury just 22 seconds into Indiana’s contest against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game prior saw the 20-year-old record a 26 point, ten rebound double-double in what was his first NBA start.

This will be Jackson’s second straight game on the sidelines after missing last night’s contest against the Chicago Bulls.

However, Boylan does report that the ailment is considered “moderate,” and the hope is that Jackson will not have to miss extensive action.

The rookie’s injury is another blow to a Pacers frontcourt that’s been decimated in recent weeks. Indiana is currently without all-star Domantas Sabonis (health and safety protocols), Myles Turner (left foot stress reaction), and Goga Bitadze (right foot soreness).

The lack of big men forced head coach Rick Carlisle to insert shooting guard Terry Taylor into the starting lineup against the Bulls. Taylor excelled, notching 21 points and 14 rebounds. This comes on the heels of a 24 point, 16 rebound performance two nights earlier. At $5,500 on FanDuel, the 22-year-old will continue to be an enticing value play until the Pacers return to full health.

