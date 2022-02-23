Pacers' Myles Turner “A Couple Weeks Out” From Returning by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is reported to be “a couple weeks out” from returning to play, per the team’s Twitter.

Coach Carlisle provided the following updates:



Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) was a full participant.



Chris Duarte (left toe) did not practice.



T.J Warren (left foot) participated, but there’s no timetable for his return.



Myles Turner (left foot) is “still a couple weeks out.” — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 23, 2022

Turner has been sidelined for over a month now as he has not seen any action since January 14. With Indiana nearly ten games out of any sort of play-in contention, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team choose to shut him down for the year. A couple of weeks likely takes you to mid-March before Turner is back, and by then, his participation may be all for naught. While Turner is out, expect Oshae Brissett and Jalen Smith to be the current beneficiaries of a revolving frontcourt for the Pacers.

Turner has averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in 42 starts this season.

