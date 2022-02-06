Pacers Trade Caris LeVert To Cavaliers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Indiana Pacers have traded guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Sources: The Pacers are trading Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2022

In return, the Pacers will receiver guard Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick, and a pair of second-round picks. It’s an all-in move from Cleveland as they are just 1.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference and have emerged as a serious contender in the conference. As for the Pacers, this may be a step towards a rebuild. Indiana currently sits 13th in the East and is now seven games back from tenth place as they seem to be waving the white flag on the season.

LeVert has averaged 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 39 starts this season. The Cavaliers and Pacers will face off tonight but LeVert will not participate on either team in the matchup.

