Packers Willing to make Aaron Rodgers NFL's Highest-Paid QB

The relationship between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team may be salvageable after all.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Rodgers are “in a good spot,” and the organization is willing to make the back-to-back MVP the league’s highest-paid QB.

What would an Aaron Rodgers contract extension look like? Likely two years for more than $45M per year, with voidable years tacked on for cap reasons. https://t.co/pcNg5v1Wko — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Rodgers, who led Green Bay to a 13-4 record, will be a free agent at the end of the season. A new contract would see him earn more than $45 million annually, likely over two years.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently holds the honor of the league’s highest-paid quarterback after signing a ten-year, $450 million contract in July 2020.

The uncertainty surrounding Rodgers’ future with the Pack dates back to this past offseason when reports surfaced that the 38-year-old was unhappy with how the club had treated him and that he would prefer to finish his career elsewhere.

Luckily for Packers fans, there now appears to be a genuine possibility Rodgers remains with the organization that drafted him back in 2005.

