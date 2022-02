Patriot League Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: It's Top-Seeded Colgate's Bid to Lose by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s a borderline ridiculous price to lay on something as volatile as a conference tournament, but this truly feels like Colgate’s bracket to lose. The offense operates head-and-shoulders better than anyone else in the league and it’s difficult to see anybody being able to keep up with a team that starts five double-digit scorers.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.