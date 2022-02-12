Petr Mrazek will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Petr Mrazek will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs in net Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Petr Mrazek starts on Saturday at Canucks, coach Sheldon Keefe says @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 11, 2022

The Leafs have let it be known that Mrazek can expect to start more games in the second half of the season as they are worried about the workload for starter Jack Campbell. In his past eight games, Campbell has struggled between the pipes with a goals-against-average north of four. Mrazek is unlikely to supplant Campbell as the starting netminder, but he is 4-0 with a 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage in his past four games and deserves to keep playing for the time being.

The Leafs are 30-11-3 this season, impressive to say the least, but still sit in third place in the Atlantic, Division. The Leafs (+1000) will have to contend with the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning (+450) and division-leading Florida Panthers (+800) should they want to bring home the Stanley Cup this season. You can find the lines and props for the Maple Leafs and all other teams at the FanDuel Sportsbook.