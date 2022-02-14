Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden Out Through All-Star Break by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

James Harden’s much anticipated Philadelphia 76ers debut will have to wait a little longer.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Harden has been ruled out for the club’s final two games before the all-star break due to tightness in his left hamstring.

The Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate his left hamstring, and that he won’t play in the All-Star Game. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 14, 2022

The ailment will also keep the 32-year-old from participating in this weekend’s All-Star festivities.

Philadelphia acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at last week’s trade deadline in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks.

Prior to his arrival in Philly, the ten-time all-star was averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds in 44 games for the Nets this season.

In the meantime, the 76ers’ offense will continue to flow through MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Embiid, who will start at center for the Eastern Conference All-Star team, has been fantastic for Philadelphia this season, posting averages of 29.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest.

The 76ers will be back in action on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Philly at +650 odds to win the NBA Championship.