Pistons' Cade Cunningham OUT Friday vs. Celtics

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out for Friday’s contest against the Boston Celtics.

Cunningham is dealing with a right hip pointer, an injury he suffered in Tuesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. It will be the rookie’s second straight game on the sidelines after he missed last night’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 20-year-old has appeared in 41 games for Detroit this season, posting averages of 15.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 5.2 APG.

Rodney McGruder started in Cunningham’s absence and should once again this evening. However, the player who receives the most significant boost is backup point guard Frank Jackson. Jackson played 27 minutes last night, finishing with 25 points, three rebounds, and three assists – good for 32.1 FanDuel points. The 23-year-old has tallied 20 or more FanDuel points in two of his past three games, and at just $4,300 (FD), is a solid value play again tonight.

