Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils Betting Guide: Low-Scoring Game on Deck at the Prudential Center by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins -235|Devils +190

Spread: Penguins -1.5 (+112)|Devils +1.5 (-138)

Total: 6.5 Over +100|Under -122

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

The sporting world shuts down for the Super Bowl, which means that NHL action starts early on Sunday. We’ve got a modest four-game slate to look forward to; included is the Pittsburgh Penguins versus New Jersey Devils and their 1:30 pm ET puck drop. The Devils have scored 14 goals over their past two games, but we’re not expecting that to continue against the staunch Penguins.

The Devils’ increase in output is contraindicated in their supporting metrics. New Jersey has been limited to nine or fewer high-danger chances in three of their past five, attempting 22 or fewer scoring chances and 27 or fewer shots in all three. Nico Hischier and company are scoring on 12.7% of shots over that five-game sample, putting up above-average shooting percentages in three of five. That should start coming back down to earth against one of the tidiest defensive teams in the league.

Pittsburgh is among the best at limiting opponents’ chances. On average, the Penguins give up 21.6 scoring and 8.3 high-danger chances per game and those metrics have been even better over their recent sample. The Pens have limited five of their past nine opponents to below-average quality opportunities, with no opponent attempting more than nine in a game. Scoring chances against have been nearly as impressive, with eight of nine teams being limited to 23 or fewer.

The Devils’ offense can’t continue to produce at their unsustainable rate, and the Penguins’ defensive structure will limit their goal-scoring ability. This total is coming in too high; we’re taking the under.

The Picks: Under 6.5 -122

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.