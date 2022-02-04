Play ‘Celtics Challenge’ During C’s-Pistons Matchup To Win Amazon Gift Card
Will Boston and Detroit prove you right?
When the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons meet on the hardwood, fans can win big if their predictions are on point.
Sign up now to play NESN Games’ “Celtics Challenge” contest ahead of Friday night’s Celtics-Pistons matchup at TD Garden. If you make perfect picks, you’ll be in line to win a $25 Amazon gift card.
All you have to do is make your picks on several betting categories:
Point spread
Over/under
Celtics points total
Pistons points total
Race to 20 points
Race to 50 points
Odd/even total points
The Celtics and Pistons then must go out and prove you right.
Be sure to sign up and make your picks below.