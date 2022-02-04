Play ‘Celtics Challenge’ During C’s-Pistons Matchup To Win Amazon Gift Card Will Boston and Detroit prove you right? by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons meet on the hardwood, fans can win big if their predictions are on point.

Sign up now to play NESN Games’ “Celtics Challenge” contest ahead of Friday night’s Celtics-Pistons matchup at TD Garden. If you make perfect picks, you’ll be in line to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

All you have to do is make your picks on several betting categories:



Point spread

Over/under

Celtics points total

Pistons points total

Race to 20 points

Race to 50 points

Odd/even total points

The Celtics and Pistons then must go out and prove you right.

Be sure to sign up and make your picks below.