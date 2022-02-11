Play ‘The Big Game Challenge: Bengals Vs. Rams’ To Win Yeti Cooler
Earn a perfect score and nail the tie-breaker for the prize
When the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet for the NFL championship, one fan will score a cool prize.
Sign up now to play NESN Game’ “The Big Game Challenge: Bengals vs. Rams” contest ahead of Sunday’s Bengals-Rams matchup. If you make perfect picks, you’ll be in line to win a Yeti cooler.
All you have to do is make your picks on several betting categories:
Point spread
Over/under
Highest-scoring quarter
First player to score
Coin flip result
Which player will have more rushing yards: Cam Akers or Joe Mixon?
Bengals QB Joe Burrow total passing yards
Rams QB Matthew Stafford total passing yards
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Total Receiving Yards
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Total Receiving Yards
Tie-breaker: Exact number of points scored, both teams
Will the Bengals and Rams net you the big-game prize?
Be sure to sign up and make your picks below.
NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank