Play ‘The Big Game Challenge: Bengals Vs. Rams’ To Win Yeti Cooler Earn a perfect score and nail the tie-breaker for the prize by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet for the NFL championship, one fan will score a cool prize.

Sign up now to play NESN Game’ “The Big Game Challenge: Bengals vs. Rams” contest ahead of Sunday’s Bengals-Rams matchup. If you make perfect picks, you’ll be in line to win a Yeti cooler.

All you have to do is make your picks on several betting categories:



Point spread

Over/under

Highest-scoring quarter

First player to score

Coin flip result

Which player will have more rushing yards: Cam Akers or Joe Mixon?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow total passing yards

Rams QB Matthew Stafford total passing yards

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Total Receiving Yards

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Total Receiving Yards

Tie-breaker: Exact number of points scored, both teams

Will the Bengals and Rams net you the big-game prize?

Be sure to sign up and make your picks below.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank