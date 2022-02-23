Portland Trail Blazers Expect Jusuf Nurkic To Miss A Month Due To Injury by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (foot) is set to miss at least a month of playing time, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will miss at least a month with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2022

It’s a diagnosis of plantar fasciitis in Nurkic’s left foot that will keep him off the court and it couldn’t come at a worse time. Portland holds the final spot of the Western Conference play-in tournament as things stand and losing their starting center as well as their leading rebounder will only make things more difficult if the team desires any play beyond the regular season. While the big man is absent, it leaves an already-small roster to likely have to run small-ball lineups or give center minutes to 6’9″ rookies Trendon Watford or Greg Brown III.

Nurkic has averaged 15.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 56 starts this season.

