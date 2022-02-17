Raptors' Fred VanVleet Out Wednesday Against Timberwolves by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports Fred VanVleet will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fred VanVleet is OUT tonight vs Minnesota, but MRI came back clean. Just a knee contusion. Birch will start in his place, with Siakam at the point. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 16, 2022

VanVleet is dealing with a knee injury, last playing in a 120-90 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 14, seeing 31 minutes of action, scoring 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists. An integral part of the Raptors rotation, VanVleet is averaging 38 minutes, 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists per game and is second on the Raptors in usage. The scrappy point guard is seeing a 24.1% usage rate among starters, only behind Pascal Siakam.

On Wednesday, Khem Birch is expected to start in place of VanVleet against the Timberwolves, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Priced at $3,600 on FanDuel, Birch has started seven games this season, averaging 18 minutes, five points, five rebounds, and one assist per game.

Toronto is a 0.5-point road favorite against the Timberwolves on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 226.5-point total.