Raptors' OG Anunoby Seeing Finger Specialist on Monday by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to The Athletic’s Eric Koreen, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will see a specialist on Monday regarding his injured right ring finger.

The injury has forced Anunoby to miss the Raptors’ last two games. The examination results will hopefully provide clarity on the nature of the ailment and timeline for recovery.

Toronto has missed his presence, suffering back-to-back blowout losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

Anunoby has been outstanding for the Raps this season, averaging career-bests in points (17.5 PPG) and assists (2.6 APG) while matching his career-high in rebounds (5.5 RPG).

All three of Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Thaddeus Young have seen increased minutes in the 24-year-old’s absence. Achiuwa has been the most impressive of the group and is coming off a 21 point, nine-rebound performance in 30 minutes during last night’s loss to the Hawks. As long as he continues to see a heavy dose of playing time, the 22-year-old will represent a solid value option in DFS contests at his current FanDuel price point of $3,900.

Toronto’s odds currently sit at +3900 to win the Eastern Conference.

All odds and betting lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.