Reports: Cardinals' Kyler Murray “Frustrated” With Franchise

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly “frustrated” and feels framed as the scapegoat for the team’s Wild Card round defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Mortensen went on to report that sources have described Murray as “self-centered, immature, and a finger pointer” within the team. It was previously reported that Murray had deleted everything related to the franchise from his Instagram page which was the first sign of what may be a wilting relationship. After starting the season 7-0 and holding the top seed in the NFC along with the NFC West lead, the Cardinals finished off the regular season 4-7 and spiraled to the fifth seed and second place in the NFC West.

In 2021, Murray completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns, and ten interceptions in 14 games. He also attempted 88 rushes for 423 yards and five additional touchdowns. This will be something to follow closely as the offseason ramps up and reports continue to roll out.

