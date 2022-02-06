Rockets' Eric Gordon Ruled Out For Sunday vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (heel) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, per SportsRadio 610’s Adam Spolane.

Eric Gordon is out per Stephen Silas, Kevin Porter Jr is a game time decision — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) February 6, 2022

Gordon will miss out due to soreness in his left heel which deals a blow to the team’s starting lineup. The timing is interesting for Houston to keep Gordon out after his name has come up in some rumored trade talks throughout the last few weeks. His status will be worth monitoring in the coming days both for his availability and if this injury will affect his trade value at all.

Gordon has averaged 14.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 45 games this season. With him unable to go, expect rookie Josh Christopher to see an opportunity with some extra minutes available.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets Odds

The Houston Rockets are currently six-point underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday with the total set at 226.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.