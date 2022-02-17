Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr. Doubtful Thursday vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Houston Rockets starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers – this according to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report.

Porter is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is set to miss his second consecutive game after sitting out last night’s contest against the Phoenix Suns.

The 21-year-old is posting per-game averages of 13.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds for the season on 39.9% shooting.

Newly acquired Dennis Schroder drew the start in Porter’s absence and had one of his best games of the season, scoring 23 points to go along with nine assists, six rebounds, one block, and a steal. Schroder should again see heavy minutes and represents one of the best values in Thursday DFS contests at his current FanDuel price of $4,300.

Houston will look to snap a six-game skid in the club’s final game before the All-Star break.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rockets listed as +11 road underdogs on the spread and +460 on the Moneyline.