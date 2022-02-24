Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Not Listed on Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Matchup with Magic by SportsGrid 60 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com, Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is not listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Friday’s contest with the Orlando Magic.

Porter will return to the Rockets lineup after missing the club’s final two games before the All-Star break due to a non-COVID illness.

The 21-year-old has been playing some of his best basketball of the season, averaging 15.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 45.2% shooting over the past ten games.

Porter will be matched up with a Magic team that is allowing 112.0 points per game (23rd) while ranking 24th in defensive efficiency.

Orlando has also had difficulty defending point guards, giving up the fourth-most FanDuel points to the position this season. Porter’s strong play (25 or more FanDuel points in four straight games) and enticing matchup will make him a solid option in Friday DFS contests.

