Roll with the Under Between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Longhorns Tonight: Buy, Buy, Buy

#10 Kansas Jayhawks (19-3) vs. #23 Texas Longhorns (17-6)

Date: 02/7/2022

Time: 09:00 PM

Location: Erwin Events Center, Austin, Texas

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

This evening it’s a top-25 matchup in the Big 12 Conference as the Texas Longhorns hosts the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas comes in winners of two straight, including an impressive 83-59 upset victory over the Baylor Bears in its previous contest. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are fresh off their own upset win after downing number 20 Iowa State 63-41 over the weekend.

Tonight is a classic offense versus defense type of tilt. Texas boasts the nation’s number one scoring defense, allowing 54.9 points per game, while the Jayhawks sit 19th in the country in scoring offense at 80.2 points per game.

Speaking on his show The Morning After, host Ben Stevens is taking the under on the game’s current total of 132.

Chris Beard’s Longhorns play at one of the nation’s slowest paces, ranking 309th in offensive possession length. They also force their opponents into long, drawn-out possessions, sitting 348th in opponent offensive possession length.

Texas will undoubtedly take a similar approach and will unlikely be able to trade baskets with a Kansas squad that is much more formidable on the offensive end of the floor.

In what should be a slow, grind-it-out affair, we’re recommending the under in tonight’s meeting.

