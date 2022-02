San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Model Picks: Late Night Numbers

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game Information

SA ( 20-34 ) CLE ( 33-21 ) Date: 2/9/2022 Time: 7:00 PM Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): San Antonio Spurs ( 235 ) vs Cleveland Cavaliers ( -295 ) Moneyline (Current): San Antonio Spurs (134) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-158) Spread (Open): San Antonio Spurs (7) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-7) Spread (Current): San Antonio Spurs (-6) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6) Game Total (Open): 228.5 Game Total (Current): 217

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs (6,500) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Cleveland Cavaliers (700)

vs. Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Antonio Spurs ( 56.30% ) vs. San Antonio Spurs ( 43.70% ) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SA – 4 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SA – 4 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: N/A

