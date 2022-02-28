San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Guide: SportsGrid NBA Model 5-Star On Road Dog & Total

The San Antonio Spurs have been on a good run lately, winning five of their past eight. The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to start another long win streak after ending a two-game losing skid.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game Information

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Predictions and Picks

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game News and Notes

The Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference and 13-19 on the road, coming off a 133-129 loss to the Miami Heat. Lonnie Walker IV, Devin Vassell, and Keita Bates-Diop each had a team-high 22 points while Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in scoring, averaging 20.1 points a game. He’s also second on the team in rebounding with 9.2 per. Murray missed the Spurs’ previous game with a bruised knee, however, Gregg Popovich said they were “probably being overly cautious.”

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are third in the West but have lost two of their past three, as a 116-110 win over the Chicago Bulls quickly halted their losing streak thanks to Ja Morant’s game-high 46 points. Morant leads the Grizz in scoring, averaging 27.1 points to go with his 6.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds a night.

The Grizzlies are second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 113.8 points a game, while the Spurs are seventh with 112.8. Memphis is 14th in opponent scoring, allowing 109.1 points a night, while San Antonio is 27th with 112.7.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 32-28-1 and 18-13-1 on the road, while the Grizzlies are 41-21 and 18-12 at home. One trend to watch is the Spurs are 5-1-1 ATS in their past seven games when their opponent allowed 100 or more points in their previous game.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes San Antonio in this matchup. According to the model, the Spurs have a 49.50 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +102, and a 0.1 expected point margin. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Spurs at +310 on the moneyline and +8.5 on the spread.

The model recommends San Antonio’s moneyline and spread as five-star wagers. It also thinks the score will fall below the total 236.5 and rates the under as a five-star bet.