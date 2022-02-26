Sean McVay Returning as Rams Head Coach by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Any rumor of Sean McVay leaving the sidelines can be put to rest.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McVay will return as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 season.

The 36-year-old’s coaching future came into question when he spoke of ultimately obtaining a better work-life balance ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Speaking with reporters, McVay said, “I know I love football, and I’m so invested in this thing, and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

The Super Bowl-winning coach had also received several lucrative offers from Amazon and FOX to join the broadcast booth – to which he declined.

McVay will be entering his sixth year as LA’s head coach, never posting a losing season. During his tenure, he’s compiled a 55-26 regular season record to go along with four playoff appearances and one Lombardi Trophy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams odds of repeating as Super Bowl champs at +1200.