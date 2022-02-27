Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks Betting Guide: Home Side Overvalued in this Pacific Division Matchup by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kraken +102 | Sharks -122

Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-280) | Sharks -1.5 (+220)

Total: 5.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks News, Analysis, and Picks

NHL fans end their week with a Pacific Division matchup between the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks. Both teams reside in the division’s basement, and neither has looked particularly strong over their recent outings. Still, a few factors play into the Kraken being undervalued in tonight’s contest.

For starters, the Sharks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after dropping a 3-1 decision to the Boston Bruins last night. San Jose posted an expected goals-for rating of 47.1% at five-on-five in that game, which was the ninth-straight game in which the Sharks have been outplayed. Over that nine-game span, the Sharks have put together a cumulative 39.0% rating, with five of those game scores coming in the 30.0% range.

Compounding the Sharks’ issues is that they started primary goalie James Reimer last night, meaning Adin Hill is the probable starter tonight. Hill has stopped just 82.8% of shots over his past two appearances and has -4.6 goals saved above average this season.

Those factors should facilitate growth from the Kraken, who have improved their offensive metrics over their past couple of games. Seattle has attempted a combined 21 high-danger chances at five-on-five across those two outings but has scored just three goals at five-on-five and four goals overall. Shooting against a backup goalie should help the Kraken improve scoring.

Seattle is due for increased scoring, and that should come against a Sharks team experiencing a downturn in their metrics and starting their backup goalie on the second night of a back-to-back. That warrants a play on the Kraken as plus-money underdogs.

The Picks: Kraken +102



