Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Won't Make Nets Debut Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The dust may have settled on a wild NBA trade deadline, but there remain a few moving pieces before everything is said and done. Case and point, the Brooklyn Nets will be without Seth Curry and Andre Drummond against the Miami Heat, as the James Harden for Ben Simmons blockbuster trade, which included Curry and Drummond, has not yet been finalized.

Per Nets vs. Heat tonight:

Seth Curry (trade pending) – OUT

Andre Drummond (trade pending) – OUT — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 12, 2022

The Nets had to get by without their newly acquired players against the Washington Wizards last time out, starting Cameron Thomas at small forward and Blake Griffin at center. Thomas and Griffin should be back in the starting lineup for Saturday night’s matchup.

Injuries have impacted the Nets’ competitiveness this season, and that’s plainly illustrated over their recent sample. Brooklyn has dropped 10 straight games while missing several key players throughout their lineup.

Based on the current betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, that’s unlikely to change against the Heat. Brooklyn enters the contest as +500 underdogs on the moneyline, equaling +11.5 against the spread.