Sidney Crosby Scores 500th Career Goal vs. Flyers

Even before he arrived in the NHL, Sidney Crosby had put together an impressive resume. After 17 seasons, Sid the Kid continues to impress. Case and point, Crosby eclipsed another career milestone against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, scoring his 500th career goal.

Sidney Crosby scores goal No. 500. The Penguins bench clears in celebration. pic.twitter.com/YRQPJfNtNo — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 16, 2022

Crosby recorded the powerplay tally near the end of the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers on a cross-ice feed from Evgeni Malkin, shelving it past a sliding Carter Hart. The goal was Crosby’s 1,370th point in his 1,077th game.

The momentous occasion necessitated a bench-clearing celebration as his teammates came to congratulate their captain and join him in marking this milestone moment.

Crosby’s latest accomplishment is added to a long list of career accolades. The former first-overall selection is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time Hart Trophy winner, two-time Conn Smythe trophy winner, Olympic gold medallist, and has a slew of other awards on his mantle.

The Pens may have taken their eye off the prize after the goal, giving up three unanswered to trail the Flyers heading into the third period.