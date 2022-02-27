Suns' Aaron Holiday Questionable Sunday vs. Utah Jazz by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Phoenix Suns point guard Aaron Holiday is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz with soreness in his right ankle.

Holiday could be looking at a second straight game on the sidelines after the injury forced him to miss Phoenix’s last contest – a 117-102 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 25-year-old was productive in the Suns’ return from the All-Star break as the team continues to deal with the absence of Chris Paul. Holiday played 24 minutes off the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder and tallied 12 points, five assists, and two rebounds – 23.9 FanDuel points.

Phoenix acquired the former Washington Wizard at the trade deadline. Holiday has since appeared in four games for his new club, posting averages of 8.5 points, 3.3 assists, and two rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game.

If active, Holiday should continue to serve as the backup to de facto point guard Devin Booker and represents a solid value play at his FanDuel price of $4,600.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns listed as +2 home underdogs on the spread and +112 on the moneyline.