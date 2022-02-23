Suns' Cameron Payne Ruled Out Thursday Against Thunder by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kellan Olson reports Cameron Payne will miss Thursday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cam Payne is listed as out for the Suns tomorrow against the Thunder. No Landry Shamet on the injury report.



Kaminsky, Paul and Saric out. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 23, 2022

Payne is dealing with a lingering wrist injury, last playing in a 113-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 22, playing seven minutes, scoring seven points and three assists. Seeing primarily a bench role for the Suns, Payne has appeared in 40 games this season, averaging 20 minutes, 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game. With Chris Paul out of the rotation for six-to-eight weeks because of a thumb injury, Payne will likely see an uptick in production and should slot into the starting rotation.

However, expect Elfrid Payton to be the likely starter in place of Paul and Payne Thursday. Priced at $3,900 on FanDuel, Payton has played 38 games this season, averaging 12 minutes, three points, two rebounds, and two assists per game.

Phoenix is currently a 9.5-point road favorite Thursday against the Thunder on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 215-point total.