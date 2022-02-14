Super Bowl Champion Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Believed to have Torn ACL by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is feared to have torn his ACL in LA’s Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

Beckham left Sunday’s matchup in the second quarter with a non-contact injury and did not return. Before leaving, the 29-year-old had made his presence felt, catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the same knee that forced Beckham to miss much of the 2020 season while still a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The setback is another in a long list since the three-time Pro Bowler entered the league. In addition to what’s expected to be his second ACL tear, Beckham has also missed time with a fractured ankle, as well as a quad issue during his tenure with the New York Giants.

Acquired from the Browns midway through the 2021-22 season, the free-agent-to-be looked rejuvenated in Los Angeles, catching five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He tacked on an additional 21 catches for 288 yards and two more scores in the Rams postseason run.

Beckham could be looking at a lengthy recovery and likely won’t be ready for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rams at +1200 odds to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.