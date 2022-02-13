Super Bowl Head Coaches Sean McVay and Zac Taylor due for Extensions by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Cincinnati Bengals bench boss Zac Taylor are expected to earn contract extensions this offseason.

Both Super-Bowl head coaches, Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, both are in line for contract extensions this off-season, per league sources.



McVay has two more seasons left on his contract, Taylor is heading into the last season of his contract.



Winner today has even more leverage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

McVay, who the Rams hired in 2017, has two years remaining on his current contract. While there have been questions surrounding his long-term future, all signs point to the 36-year-old continuing to roam the Rams’ sideline for several more seasons. In his five years as LA’s head man, McVay has an overall record of 55-26, including two Super Bowl berths.

Meanwhile, following a 6-25 mark his first two years, Taylor has helped guide the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989. The 38-year-old is currently the league’s lowest-paid coach at $3.75 million annually and has one year left on his deal.

In the meantime, McVay and Taylor are set to square off in the biggest sporting event of the year, as both men look to capture their first Lombardi Trophy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams listed as -4.5 favorites on the spread and -205 on the Moneyline.