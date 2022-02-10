Super Bowl LVI Quarterback Player Props: Top Three Bets for Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Super Bowl LVI is here and there are plenty of player props on the board. We’ve done the work for you and sifted through the options to find the best bets available. For this article, we’ve honed in on the quarterback position and selected our top three props. It’s a great quarterback battle, with Cincinnati Bengals passer Joe Burrow looking to transcend into rarefied air and Matthew Stafford finally getting his chance at the sport’s greatest prize as he takes his game to the next level with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value. Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the week after this article is published.

Joe Burrow Under 36.5 Pass Attempts (-125)

A key storyline this week has been the matchup between the underwhelming Cincinnati offensive line and the fearsome Los Angeles defensive front. Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and company will look to feast against a Bengals team that notoriously allowed nine sacks in the Divisional Round to the Tennessee Titans. We find it difficult to believe that the Bengals are going into this game looking to throw the ball 40 times. That would play right into the strength of this Rams defense, which is why a more balanced and measured approach offensively is likely.

A look through the game logs will lead you to believe that Burrow is going over this number. Keep in mind, however, that Burrow was forced to play from behind against the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, leading to a one-minded offensive approach in the second half of each game. A pass-only game plan could throw off the balance of this game and we think Burrow doesn’t reach this number unless the Bengals go down a few scores early.

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion Over 39.5 yards (-122)

Stafford and this Rams offense should be looking to exploit a beatable Bengals secondary that allowed 4,222 passing yards in the regular season. With a plentitude of dangerous offensive weapons to throw to including Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson, Stafford only needs to complete one deep pass for this prop to hit.

The Sean McVay offense has reached another step in its evolution thanks to Stafford unlocking a big-play element that the Rams lacked under Jared Goff. This is a tailor-made matchup for that explosiveness to be showcased against an average Bengals defense that has performed over its head in recent weeks.

Cincinnati’s Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple are two beatable boundary corners who the Rams will look to exploit, potentially with Jefferson. The second-year pro has established himself as a deep threat and will likely see a few attempts down the field to try to open up the defense, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on the receiving end of the longest pass in this game.

Matthew Stafford Over 2.5 Rush Attempts (-102)

Much of the discussion this week surrounding quarterback rushing has centered around Burrow. After a 25-yard rushing performance against the Chiefs, Burrow’s rushing total has gotten to the point that it’s listed in the double-digits now. Rather than take a chance on Burrow’s rushing yards total going over when he’s only reached that mark in six games this season, we’ll look toward the other side of the field at Stafford’s rushing attempts total.

Stafford hasn’t been afraid to scamper in the playoffs, taking off at least four times in every game. He rushed six times for 22 yards and a score against the Cardinals in their Wild Card win, four times for six yards and a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and five times for eight yards against the San Francisco 49ers. He would’ve cashed this prop with ease in each playoff game and yet we’re still getting a discount on his rushing attempts. All we need is for Stafford to take off a few times when the opportunity is there and possibly even get a quarterback sneak or two.

