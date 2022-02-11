Super Bowl LVI Weird, Wild, and Wackiest Prop Bets For Sunday's Big Game by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

There is no shortage of wagering options for Super Bowl Sunday and this year is no different. There are a plethora of unique wagering options specifically available for the Super Bowl that you won’t find throughout the season. We’re highlighting some of the craziest wagering opportunities on the board for Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl MVP on Losing Team?

Yes +3,500

As implied above, FanDuel Sportsbook stopped taking action on ‘No,’ likely because they like to avoid doling out free cash. The only time this has happened was way back in Super Bowl V when Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley won the award after the Cowboys lost to 16-13 to the Baltimore Colts. Tackles and sacks weren’t recorded in those days, but Howley did come down with a pair of interceptions.

If this is a low-scoring game, it’s not inconceivable that a guy like Aaron Donald or Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a career game and still comes out on the losing end. The stars would have to align just right to make this happen again, but after what we’ve seen so far this postseason, it may be worth a flyer.

Will There be a Scorigami? (Unique Final Score in NFL History)

Yes – Final Score Has Never Happened +1,200

No – Final Score Has Happened Before -3,500

For novice bettors unfamiliar with scorigami, this happens when a game finishes with a score that has never been recorded in an NFL game before. It’s rarer than the betting line implies, as it only happened six times this season. Simple math shows a 2.1 percent hit rate, which is substantially worse than the implied probability of 7.7 percent. The other factor to consider is that these become less likely to happen every time a scorigami hits. As much as we would love to see a 6-5 game, the chance of this one landing on a unique score is improbable.

Total Yardage of All Touchdowns Scored

Over 74.5 -158

Under 74.5 +128

There’s a little bit to unpack with this wild prop, but it’s still a fun one to consider. It’s evident from the betting price that most bettors like the over, which means that there’s either an appetite for a couple of big-play touchdowns or a high-scoring game. In reconciling this prop with the betting action, which continues to draw money on the under, it’s probably the former. Both teams have big-play makers and two quarterbacks who can sling it, so it’s not out of the question that this one makes it over on one or two touchdowns.

Will an Extra Point or Field Goal Attempt Hit an Upright? (Excludes Crossbar)

Yes +350

No -550

Between 2015 and 2020, the NFL field goal rate was 83.6 percent, meaning there’s a 16.4 percent chance that the kick is missed. The chances of hitting an upright get infinitely smaller, especially when excluding the crossbar from that equation. It’s not impossible this happens, but it’s a lot less likely than -550 implies. However, we can’t look past the fact that both Matt Gay and Evan McPherson have hit the uprights this season. If this prop does cash, it’s a good precursor to a double-doink prop next year.

Any Offensive Lineman to Score a Receiving TD

Yes +1600

Nothing brings joy like seeing a 300-pound lineman break off the line of scrimmage unsuspectingly and haul in a touchdown pass from the one-yard line. We’ve seen all sorts of tomfoolery on the sport’s biggest stage over the years but ne’er a receiving touchdown from an offensive lineman. With the state of the world over the past couple of years, we deserve this. Please. For the love of God. Yes.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.