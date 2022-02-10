Super Bowl Odds: Four Rams Prop Bets To Consider Before Facing Bengals Cooper Kupp Over 7.5 receptions is intriguing before Super Bowl LVI by Scott Edwards Jr. 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday night as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The over/under entering the contest at SoFi Stadium is 48.5, predicting a low-scoring game as compared to recent seasons. The Rams are heading in as a four-point favorite and will be counting on their playmakers to come up big against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

If you’re eyeing prop bets ahead of Sunday’s game, well, you’re in luck seeing as though the possibilities are endless.

We’ve ran through the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and found four prop bets to consider specifically regarding the Rams.

Cooper Kupp OVER 7.5 receptions -155

Kupp has had a season to remember perhaps best depicted by the fact he’s hit the Over on this number in 12 of his 20 games, including each of the last two playoff contests. Matthew Stafford looks at Kupp’s direction more than anyone (191 targets in 17 regular-season games), which makes taking the Over on his prop bets quite profitable. It’s also worth noting how the over/under on his reception prop opened at 8.5 and has since dropped to 7.5, making it a bit more enticing.

Rams OVER 3.5 total sacks -135

The Rams have one of the best pass rushes in football with Aaron Donald and Von Miller leading the charge. Cincinnati’s offensive line has allowed nine and four sacks in the last two games, following a regular season in which they allowed more than any team in the league (51). This adds up to the Rams getting to Burrow plenty. The Over on total sacks prior to Sunday’s game is 5.5, if you’re liking where this is going.

Odell Beckham Jr. anytime touchdown scorer +120

Beckham hasn’t scored a touchdown since the wild-card round, but it’s hard to overlook that he recorded six touchdowns in 11 regular-season games upon landing in Los Angeles. Beckham, who is competing against Kupp for red zone targets, has seen his prices as an anytime touchdown scorer cut in recent weeks, but his Super Bowl price listed feels more than manageable.

Jalen Ramsey to make an interception +550

Someone is going to make a big play on the defensive side of the ball, and it feels like with Ramsey covering Joe Burrow’s favorite target, Ja’Marr Chase, the No. 1 cornerback could see plenty of balls thrown his way. A $100 bet on Ramsey to record an interception would earn a payout of $650.

